Advertisement

Authorities looking for suspect accused of butchering horses in Houston area

Investigators believe the animals may have been killed for meat
Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.
Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.(WMBF News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KOLD News 13) - Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.

Police in Pearland, which is 35 miles south of Houston, said the most recent discovery was made Aug. 8.

A horse owner called police when she discovered a portion of her fence had been cut and two horses were missing.

"The two horses were discovered dead and butchered about half a mile away on adjacent land," the PPD said in a Facebook post. "The two horses were found with their backstraps and hindquarters removed."

On June 10, officers found a butchered horse less than seven miles from the Aug. 8 incident.

Pearland Texas – On June 10, 2020 Pearland Officers and Pearland Animal Services responded to the 14000 block of Kirby...

Posted by Pearland Police Department on Monday, August 10, 2020

"The horse suffered what appeared to be a fatal stab wound to the chest and then was butchered after succumbing to its injuries," the PPD said. "The suspects then removed the animal's backstraps and the front and hind quarters leading investigators to believe the animal was killed for its meat."

The PPD said two horses were found slaughtered near Pearland on May 22 and June 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearland Police Detective J. Page at 281-997-4202 or email JPage@PearlandTx.Gov.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alachua County commission, health department talks about COVID-19 and schools

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Health department workers are telling the Alachua County commission they have a plan to deal with COVID-19 related issues in schools come August 24.

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

National

Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as his running mate.

National

90% increase in COVID-19 cases seen in US children over last month, report says

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Severe symptoms still appear rare among those kids infected, making up less than 2% of hospitalizations. However, at least 90 children have died from the disease.

Coronavirus

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Latest News

National

Police face new lawsuit, probes after Elijah McClain’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

News

Trump’s Re-election Tour stops in Gainesville to Bolster Support

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
President Trump's political allies in Florida stopped in Gainesville to garner support for Trump's re-election.

News

Trump Re-election Tour stops in Gainesville

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

‘Yo Semite’ T-shirt is hit after Trump blunder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.

News

SUWANNEE RIVER GINNIE SPRINGS

Updated: 2 hours ago