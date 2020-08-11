Advertisement

BCS Capture Robber After Vehicle Chase

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused convenience store robber led deputies on a vehicle chase.

Bradford County Deputies say James Belflower was seen robbing the In and Out Store on North Temple Avenue this morning.

Lawety Officers tried a traffic stop on Belflower on US Highway 301.

Eventually, a Bradford County Deputy was able to use a pit maneuver on the vehicle.

Belflower had to be cut out of the vehicle by fire rescue crews.

He is now being held at the Bradford County Jail on charges of armed robbery, grand theft, and fleeing.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GPD Investigate Weekend Shootings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Shootings over the weekend have GPD investigating the incidents.

News

GPD searching for weekend shooters

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Gilchrist County Board Members hear resolutions to Ginnie Springs conflicts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Five solutions were presented to the Gilchrist board of county commissioners to calm tensions between residents and the owner of Ginnie Springs

News

Gilchrist county commissioners talk Ginnie Springs disturbances

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Lake City Council members make a decision on the Olustee Monument

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Lake City council members decided to find an organization that will take responsibility of the Olustee monument.

News

Olustee Monument Decision

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Florida schools reopen while lawsuit to delay remains in limbo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A lawsuit by the Florida Education Association to delay the reopening of schools is in limbo while the case is transferred from Miami to the state capital.

News

Three candidates vie for Marion County School Board District 1 seat

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Three candidates vie for Marion County School Board District 1 seat

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Shelia Arnett, Allison B. Campbell, and Lori Conrad are all running for the District 1 seat on the Marion County School Board.

News

Ocala Mayor, City Council likely will hold special meeting over mask ordinance

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Guinn said his reasoning behind the veto was, that he felt it was wrong to have to disclose your religious belief or medical status to opt out, in addition to placing a burden on the business.