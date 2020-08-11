BCS Capture Robber After Vehicle Chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused convenience store robber led deputies on a vehicle chase.

Bradford County Deputies say James Belflower was seen robbing the In and Out Store on North Temple Avenue this morning.

Lawety Officers tried a traffic stop on Belflower on US Highway 301.

Eventually, a Bradford County Deputy was able to use a pit maneuver on the vehicle.

Belflower had to be cut out of the vehicle by fire rescue crews.

He is now being held at the Bradford County Jail on charges of armed robbery, grand theft, and fleeing.

