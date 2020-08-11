Advertisement

City of Archer asks Governor DeSantis to lift face mask order

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Archer city leaders are asking Governor Ron DeSantis to lift Alachua County’s face mask order for the city.

Mayor Iris Bailey, at the request of the city commission, sent a letter to the governor expressing concerns over the order. The letter says that the restrictions place an undue burden on small business owners in Archer, also noting that the city has very few COVID-19 cases.

The letter asks the governor for an exception to the order for businesses in the city.

