Gilchrist County Board Members hear resolutions to Ginnie Springs conflicts

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gilchrist county resident said, “we’re not trying to shut Ginnie Springs down”

A Facebook group of more than 800 people called Citizens for holding Ginnie Springs accountable want less crowds, less pollution and less noise that they say comes out of Ginnie Springs.

A group member said, "We're not trying to give them a hard time even, but it's really affecting our quality of life."

In a Gilchrist County commission meeting, the group was represented by resident Eddy Scott who presented five solutions to resolve their issues. Those include a capacity limit, improving their infrastructure, improving communications, a noise ordinance and getting the Springs to enforce their rules.

Scott said, "You'd think if those were fairly enforced we wouldn't have the issues we have, to a point anyway. But it's not being enforced, at least not in the past. We think over the last week or two at least with noise that and traffic those have been really reduced. And that's been since the county and the Gilchrist County sheriff's office have talked with the owner."

Lieutenant Scotty Douglas with Gilchrist Sheriff's office says the number of disturbances at Ginnie Springs has gone down. "The only thing I've heard over the last two or three weekends is a generator running out there. I haven't heard any music but a lot of that is because me and Bobby Crosby have spoken to mark ray and he'll try to help you guys out as much as possible."

Gilchrist County Administrator Bobby Crosby is now tasked with negotiating with the owner of Ginnie Springs to consider those five solutions presented by Scott. The board’s end goal, to improve relations between the private business and it’s neighbors.

