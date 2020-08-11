GPD Investigate Weekend Shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This year, shooting incidents have more than doubled compared to last year in Gainesville.

This weekend added to the numbers.

Deputies say Friday night around 10:30 shots were fired into an occupied home in Lincoln Estates.

Bullet holes were found in the back of a house, going through a wall.

Saturday night shots were fired into a vehicle at the Swamp Car Wash on East University Avenue.

And Sunday at midnight shots were fired at Carver Garden Apartments.

Officers say a bedroom window was pierced by a bullet, four people were inside at the time.

No one was injured in any of the incidents and investigators have no suspects.

