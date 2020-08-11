Advertisement

GPD responds to officer downsizing as shootings double from last year

GPD announced changes including replacing officer positions with mental health co-providers
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Gainesville Commission’s meeting on Monday, Gainesville Police Department announced they would be eliminating positions within the department while making funding changes.

According to GPD’s Public Information Officer, Graham Glover, these changes don’t mean that anyone is going to lose their jobs with GPD, which is already considered understaffed with 30 vacant patrol officer positions.

“There’s no officers currently that are working for GPD who lost their positions,” Glover said. “We are simply not going to be filling eight vacancies that currently exist. The city has made a decision to re-allocate those funds toward the hiring of some mental health co-providers, along with converting some temporary civilian positions to permanent positions here inside the department.”

But with this year’s crime stats showing a doubled number of Gainesville shootings from this point in 2019, that under-staffing issue has caused concern for many.

”We have adequate officers out there to meet the needs of our community,” Glover said. “But with this increase in violence, we need the community to participate in this process, to work with us when they see something, when they hear something. We need them partnering with GPD.”

GPD said they’ve made 21 changes to the department’s policies, including policies concerning use of force. Many of those changes, they said, have come in response to community and the city commission’s feedback.

“We partner with our commission. We partner with our neighbors. Rest assured, the Gainesville Police Department will continue to provide for the safety and welfare of this community,” Glover said.

