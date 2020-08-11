Advertisement

Hit and run victim identified by Gainesville Police

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has identified the scooter rider in the hit and run incident overnight Monday.

According to police, 30-year-old Juanita Mae Jones was found lying in the street after 23-year-old Latesia Fisher struck her and fled the scene. Jones was transported to UF-Shands, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The incident happened on the 2400 block of NE 15th st. Police say Fisher later returned to the scene intoxicated and is now being charged with DUI manslaughter, the leaving the scene of a crash involving death and no valid driver’s license.

