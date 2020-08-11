Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: August 10

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - These are the top stories you need to know about from August 10, 2020 in case you missed it:

Local Headlines:

1. GPD Announces Policy Changes and Update to Funding

2. Two Traffic Homicide’s in One Day in Gainesville

3. Ocala Mayor Vetoes City Council’s Emergency Mask Ordinance

4. GPD Investigate Weekend Shootings

5. Man arrested for DUI on lawnmower

What to Look Forward To:

1. Alachua County Commission to discuss possible new bike trail and parks

2. Northbound Ramp on I-75 near Newberry Road to reopen Tuesday morning

National Stories You Need to Know About In Case You Missed It:

1. President Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

2. Big Ten Cancels Season, Conference Spokesman Says Otherwise

3. Antonio Banderas Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

4. Downtown Chicago Businesses Looted

5. Dr. Pepper trying to address soda shortage at grocery stores

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alachua County Commission to discuss possible new bike trail and parks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Commissioners will meet to have an updated COVID-19 discussion then move into other topics including developing a new bicycle trail and parks in Alachua County.

News

BCS Capture Robber After Vehicle Chase

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A convenience store burglar is behind bars after Bradford County Sheriff's Deputies arrested him.

News

GPD Investigate Weekend Shootings

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Shootings over the weekend have GPD investigating the incidents.

News

GPD searching for weekend shooters

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gilchrist County Board Members hear resolutions to Ginnie Springs conflicts

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Five solutions were presented to the Gilchrist board of county commissioners to calm tensions between residents and the owner of Ginnie Springs

News

Gilchrist county commissioners talk Ginnie Springs disturbances

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Lake City Council members make a decision on the Olustee Monument

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Lake City council members decided to find an organization that will take responsibility of the Olustee monument.

News

Olustee Monument Decision

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Florida schools reopen while lawsuit to delay remains in limbo

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A lawsuit by the Florida Education Association to delay the reopening of schools is in limbo while the case is transferred from Miami to the state capital.

News

Three candidates vie for Marion County School Board District 1 seat

Updated: 14 hours ago