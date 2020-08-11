In Case You Missed It: August 10

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - These are the top stories you need to know about from August 10, 2020 in case you missed it:

Local Headlines:

1. GPD Announces Policy Changes and Update to Funding

2. Two Traffic Homicide’s in One Day in Gainesville

3. Ocala Mayor Vetoes City Council’s Emergency Mask Ordinance

4. GPD Investigate Weekend Shootings

5. Man arrested for DUI on lawnmower

What to Look Forward To:

1. Alachua County Commission to discuss possible new bike trail and parks

2. Northbound Ramp on I-75 near Newberry Road to reopen Tuesday morning

National Stories You Need to Know About In Case You Missed It:

1. President Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

2. Big Ten Cancels Season, Conference Spokesman Says Otherwise

3. Antonio Banderas Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

4. Downtown Chicago Businesses Looted

5. Dr. Pepper trying to address soda shortage at grocery stores

