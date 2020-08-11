Long-time UF Dean passes away due to stroke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People at the University of Florida are mourning the loss of a long-time dean.

Monday night, former College of Journalism and Communications dean Ralph Lowenstein passed away.

The current dean, Diane McFarlin, says Lowenstein died after a massive stroke. He was dean for nearly two decades, leaving the college in 1994. In March, the administration celebrated his 90th birthday.

Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. Lowenstein is survived by his wife, two children, and grandchildren.

