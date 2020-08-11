Man arrested for DUI on lawnmower

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after taking his lawnmower out for a drunken spin.

Deputies say last Wednesday they saw Paul Burke driving down the middle of Highway 316. Burke doesn’t have a valid license due to multiple DUI offenses. Riding a mower on a road where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour is illegal.

Burke admitted to drinking after he tried to perform a field sobriety test. He has since bonded out of jail.

FORT MCCOY MAN WITH 3 PRIOR DUI CONVICTIONS IS FOUND DRIVING LAWMOWER WHILE INTOXICATED ON HWY 316 Paul Burke has three... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 10, 2020

