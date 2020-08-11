Advertisement

Man arrested for DUI on lawnmower

A man was arrested after taking his lawnmower out for a drunken spin.
A man was arrested after taking his lawnmower out for a drunken spin.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after taking his lawnmower out for a drunken spin.

Deputies say last Wednesday they saw Paul Burke driving down the middle of Highway 316. Burke doesn’t have a valid license due to multiple DUI offenses. Riding a mower on a road where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour is illegal.

Burke admitted to drinking after he tried to perform a field sobriety test. He has since bonded out of jail.

FORT MCCOY MAN WITH 3 PRIOR DUI CONVICTIONS IS FOUND DRIVING LAWMOWER WHILE INTOXICATED ON HWY 316 Paul Burke has three...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Long-time UF Dean passes away due to stroke

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
People at the University of Florida are mourning the loss of a long-time dean.

News

BCS Capture Robber After Vehicle Chase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A convenience store burglar is behind bars after Bradford County Sheriff's Deputies arrested him.

News

GPD Investigate Weekend Shootings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Shootings over the weekend have GPD investigating the incidents.

News

GPD searching for weekend shooters

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gilchrist County Board Members hear resolutions to Ginnie Springs conflicts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Five solutions were presented to the Gilchrist board of county commissioners to calm tensions between residents and the owner of Ginnie Springs

News

Gilchrist county commissioners talk Ginnie Springs disturbances

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Lake City Council members make a decision on the Olustee Monument

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Lake City council members decided to find an organization that will take responsibility of the Olustee monument.

News

Olustee Monument Decision

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

GPD announces over 20 policy changes and updates to funding

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
From reducing the number of officers and sworn positions to re-allocating funds, GPD said they used community and commissioner's feedback in their decisions.

News

Florida schools reopen while lawsuit to delay remains in limbo

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A lawsuit by the Florida Education Association to delay the reopening of schools is in limbo while the case is transferred from Miami to the state capital.