Six new COVID-19 positive cases at the Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the last 24 hours there are six new positive COVID-19 cases at the Alachua County Jail.

According to the Alachua County Sheriffs office, there were five new positive cases on Monday afternoon and one more on Tuesday morning. Among the 660 inmates, 35 have tested positive.

Disposable masks were issued/offered to all inmates in open bay/dormitory-type housing units since July, 2.

Inmates assigned to the infirmary will also be issued/offered masks.

Temperature checks and screening will continue for all incoming inmates.

Alachua County added 75 new cases on Tuesday bringing the total up to 4,246 positive cases since March in the county.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.