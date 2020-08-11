Advertisement

Six new COVID-19 positive cases at the Alachua County Jail

The Alachua County Sheriff’s office says one additional inmate, and one additional contract employee, tested positive for the COVID-19.
The Alachua County Sheriff’s office says one additional inmate, and one additional contract employee, tested positive for the COVID-19.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the last 24 hours there are six new positive COVID-19 cases at the Alachua County Jail.

According to the Alachua County Sheriffs office, there were five new positive cases on Monday afternoon and one more on Tuesday morning. Among the 660 inmates, 35 have tested positive.

Disposable masks were issued/offered to all inmates in open bay/dormitory-type housing units since July, 2.

Inmates assigned to the infirmary will also be issued/offered masks.

Temperature checks and screening will continue for all incoming inmates.

Alachua County added 75 new cases on Tuesday bringing the total up to 4,246 positive cases since March in the county.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ocala Police respond to a car suspended on a power line

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Car crash leaves car suspended on a power line in Ocala, Fla.

News

New Marion County COVID-19 testing site open

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

DeSantis pushes for football, while two college conferences punt the season to spring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
DeSantis continue to push for football to return this fall, while the Big Ten Conference has decided to postpone the football season to the spring.

News

Hit and run victim identified by Gainesville Police

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Gainesville Police Department has identified the scooter rider in the hit and run incident over the weekend.

Latest News

News

New Marion County COVID-19 testing site open, County leaders support testing initiative

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Marion Department Of Health moved it's drive-thru testing operation to the South Eastern Livestock Pavilion.

News

Suwannee River Water Management delays Nestle permit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Seven Springs Water Company will have to wait a little longer for its permit renewal application to pump water from Ginnie Springs.

News

In Case You Missed It: Aug. 10

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In Case You Missed It.

News

Alachua County Commission to discuss possible new bike trail and parks

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Commissioners will meet to have an updated COVID-19 discussion then move into other topics including developing a new bicycle trail and parks in Alachua County.

News

BCS Capture Robber After Vehicle Chase

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A convenience store burglar is behind bars after Bradford County Sheriff's Deputies arrested him.

News

GPD Investigate Weekend Shootings

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Shootings over the weekend have GPD investigating the incidents.