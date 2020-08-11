Trump’s Re-election Tour stops in Gainesville to Bolster Support

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - President Trump's re-election campaign came to North Central Florida today.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody, and and her predecessor, Pam Bondi, were part of the contingent that stopped in Gainesville for an exclusive interview with TV20.

When asked about the tour stop in the heavily Democratic Alachua County, Moody described the president as an ally to law enforcement.

“This is no longer about republican or democrat, this is about who can be the best leader that will insist that we maintain law and order in this country, the principle on which this country was built on, that is the only way that we can prevent obstruction of our freedoms.”

U.S. Rep Michael Waltz, and former Trump campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, joined the former and current Florida Attorneys General on the Gainesville leg of the tour.

