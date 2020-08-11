Advertisement

Trump’s Re-election Tour stops in Gainesville to Bolster Support

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - President Trump's re-election campaign came to North Central Florida today.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody, and and her predecessor, Pam Bondi, were part of the contingent that stopped in Gainesville for an exclusive interview with TV20.

When asked about the tour stop in the heavily Democratic Alachua County, Moody described the president as an ally to law enforcement.

“This is no longer about republican or democrat, this is about who can be the best leader that will insist that we maintain law and order in this country, the principle on which this country was built on, that is the only way that we can prevent obstruction of our freedoms.”

U.S. Rep Michael Waltz, and former Trump campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, joined the former and current Florida Attorneys General on the Gainesville leg of the tour.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump Re-election Tour stops in Gainesville

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

SUWANNEE RIVER GINNIE SPRINGS

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

A new herd of horses is heading to Ocala, Marion Cultural Alliance celebrates 20 years of ‘Horse Fever’

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
Only 20 artists from across Florida will have the opportunity to paint one of these horses which will be displayed around town in early 2021.

News

Ocala Police respond to a car suspended on a power line

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Car crash leaves car suspended on a power line in Ocala, Fla.

Latest News

News

New Marion County COVID-19 testing site open

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Six new COVID-19 positive cases at the Alachua County Jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Half a dozen inmates at the Alachua County Jail test positive for the novel coronavirus.

News

DeSantis pushes for football, while two college conferences punt the season to spring

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
DeSantis continue to push for football to return this fall, while the Big Ten Conference has decided to postpone the football season to the spring.

News

Hit and run victim identified by Gainesville Police

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Gainesville Police Department has identified the scooter rider in the hit and run incident over the weekend.

News

New Marion County COVID-19 testing site open, County leaders support testing initiative

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Marion Department Of Health moved it's drive-thru testing operation to the South Eastern Livestock Pavilion.

News

Suwannee River Water Management delays Nestle permit

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Seven Springs Water Company will have to wait a little longer for its permit renewal application to pump water from Ginnie Springs.