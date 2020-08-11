Advertisement

Ocala Police respond to a car suspended on a power line

Car crash in Ocala, Fla. leaves car suspended on a power line
Car crash in Ocala, Fla. leaves car suspended on a power line(V. Patricia Pennington)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala Police responded to a car crash on Tuesday that saw a vehicle suspended on a power line.

According to OPD’s facebook post, the car was traveling on 10th st. when the driver lost control near Magnolia Avenue. The car then side swiped another vehicle, running up the guide pole. Police say that the two drivers involved only sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that ended up suspended on a power line did not have a valid’s driver’s license.

Ocala police teamed up with utility workers to clean up the scene.

