396 COVID-19 cases in Suwannee County have been connected to a correctional facility

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is confirming that there are up to 1,919 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those cases 396 are connected to a correctional facility.

The DOH-Suwannee has been doing contact tracing and working on notifying people who will need to self monitor for symptoms for a two-week period.

The DOH-Suwannee administrator, Kerry Waldron, says following CDC guidelines is the way to reduce the impact of the virus on the community.

“If we work together using smart mitigation practices, we can reduce COVID-19′s impact on our community. We must practice social distancing, stay home when sick, frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, and follow CDC prevention guidelines to stop the spread of the virus,” Waldron said.

