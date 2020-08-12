Advertisement

A Supervisor of Elections Office reminds voters mail-in ballots are due by 7 p.m. Election Day

It is recommended voters send their ballots early so they have time to be delivered.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida Supervisor of Elections Office is reminding voters mail-in ballots are due by 7 p.m. Election Day.

TJ Pyche with the Alachua County Supervisor’s of Elections Office says the ballots must be delivered to the office by the 18th.

He recommends voters send their ballots early so they have time to be delivered.

Voters can also drop off ballots at the Elections Office until the deadline.

He says the office is expecting a surge in vote-by-mail ballots.

“Right now, for this election, we have more than 20,000 vote-by-mail ballots that have been returned. That’s more than any other primary election in the past. We’re working on processing the ballots.”

TJ Pyche, Spokesperson for Supervisor of Elections Office

Here at TV20, we are tracking elections in North Central Florida.

To learn more about the candidates, visit our Elections 2020 section.

Supervisor of Elections Office(WCJB)

