Columbia County Sheriffs office nabs Lake City Burglar

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing a Lake City business Tuesday evening.

Deputies notified the Lake City Police Department that 57-year-old Kerry Gill had been stopped while driving the pick up truck that was connected to a burglary that occurred earlier Tuesday morning at S&S Mowers.

Shattered glass from the burglary was found on the truck, which tipped deputies off about its suspected involvement.

Mr. Gill was found to have an active warrant for his arrest in Columbia County, and was charged with Property Damage, unarmed burglary, and grand theft.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.