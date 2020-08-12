Advertisement

Columbia County board members discuss face masks for students return to school

The Superintendent recommended face masks to be mandatory but parents spoke out and said it should be their choice.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Students in Columbia County faced a mask mandate from Superintendent Alex Carswell in the classroom ahead of their return on August 24th.

“I believe I made the best decision I could to keep our students and staff as safe as possible during this pandemic.”

Carswell recommended school board members require masks for students on the school bus or in areas where they can't social distance in grades 3 through 12.

Carswell added, "We're doing a lot of great things and all of a sudden march hits and all of a sudden now I've got to put on a hat that I've never had on. I think someone over here spoke about that, that we're not experts, and I agree I'm no expert and I agree we're no expert but our sole focus and if you look at our mission statement, it's to keep our schools safe."

The recommendation included a waiver parents and guardians could sign to opt their student out of the mandate but one Columbia County parent says that's not enough.

"There's lots of ways to combat the pandemic and putting a mask on our faces is not where I think our priorities should be."

As a mother to six kids in the Columbia County school system, Tia Gainey says it's her choice to send her kids back to school with masks or not.

Gainey added, "I believe in school 100% but I'm not willing to sacrifice their health. I'm not willing to compromise with mandates such as masks. I feel like there are other ways that we can look at this, there are other ways we can take this on and it's not something I feel like we should fear."

A motion was approved 3 to 2 by Columbia County school board members to amend the Superintendent’s recommendation from requiring face masks to highly recommend them for students grades 3 through 12 in brick & mortar schools.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GPD Identify hit and run victim

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Biden picks Kamala Harris as VP

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Columbia County School Face Masks

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Leonardo’s 706 closing its doors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A well-known Gainesville restaurant will close after 47 years.

Latest News

News

Alachua County commission, health department talks about COVID-19 and schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Health department workers are telling the Alachua County commission they have a plan to deal with COVID-19 related issues in schools come August 24.

News

Trump’s Re-election Tour stops in Gainesville to Bolster Support

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
President Trump's political allies in Florida stopped in Gainesville to garner support for Trump's re-election.

News

Trump Re-election Tour stops in Gainesville

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

SUWANNEE RIVER GINNIE SPRINGS

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

A new herd of horses is heading to Ocala, Marion Cultural Alliance celebrates 20 years of ‘Horse Fever’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Only 20 artists from across Florida will have the opportunity to paint one of these horses which will be displayed around town in early 2021.

News

Ocala Police respond to a car suspended on a power line

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Car crash leaves car suspended on a power line in Ocala, Fla.