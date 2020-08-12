Columbia County board members discuss face masks for students return to school

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Students in Columbia County faced a mask mandate from Superintendent Alex Carswell in the classroom ahead of their return on August 24th.

“I believe I made the best decision I could to keep our students and staff as safe as possible during this pandemic.”

Carswell recommended school board members require masks for students on the school bus or in areas where they can't social distance in grades 3 through 12.

Carswell added, "We're doing a lot of great things and all of a sudden march hits and all of a sudden now I've got to put on a hat that I've never had on. I think someone over here spoke about that, that we're not experts, and I agree I'm no expert and I agree we're no expert but our sole focus and if you look at our mission statement, it's to keep our schools safe."

The recommendation included a waiver parents and guardians could sign to opt their student out of the mandate but one Columbia County parent says that's not enough.

"There's lots of ways to combat the pandemic and putting a mask on our faces is not where I think our priorities should be."

As a mother to six kids in the Columbia County school system, Tia Gainey says it's her choice to send her kids back to school with masks or not.

Gainey added, "I believe in school 100% but I'm not willing to sacrifice their health. I'm not willing to compromise with mandates such as masks. I feel like there are other ways that we can look at this, there are other ways we can take this on and it's not something I feel like we should fear."

A motion was approved 3 to 2 by Columbia County school board members to amend the Superintendent’s recommendation from requiring face masks to highly recommend them for students grades 3 through 12 in brick & mortar schools.

