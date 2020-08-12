Advertisement

Columbia County Commission District 3 candidates

Incumbent Bucky Nash is being challenged by Robby Hollingsworth, Jeffery Tyre, and Charles Keith.
By Brianda Villegas
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There are four candidates running for the Columbia County District three seat.

These candidates included Incumbent Bucky Nash who is being challenged by Robby Hollingsworth, Jeff Tyre and Charles Keith.

Nash is a Columbia County native and has served on the commission for eight years. He said if re-elected, he will work on attracting more businesses that could give the county higher wage standards. 

“The budget I created, a rock solid budget with equipment replacement policies and building polices and stuff like that. I believe through the troubled times, the community can tap into my experience,” Nash said. “I’m not learning on the job, I’ve done it.”

Candidate Robby Hollingsworth is a business owner and fiscal conservative. He said if elected, he wants to focus on growing the county’s economy as much as Gainesville’s or even Jacksonville’s.

“We have the means to do it. It’s just going to take a while,” Hollingsworth said. “I think with the right commitment, we can make Columbia County a beautiful, wonderful to live and a place people can afford to live and live the American dream.”

Jeff Tyre has been a registered nurse for 26 years, managed healthcare agencies and he is also a parent. He said he wants to bring more opportunities for the future of the county’s youth.

“We have people that live next door to their neighbors now and don’t even know who their neighbor is or their name,” Tyre said. “I just want to bring back the sense of community and I really want the kids of Columbia County to know when they get out of high school, they have an opportunity to earn a living wage.”

Candidate Charles Keith has been a small business man for 40 years. He said if he is elected, he plans on improving economic development, utilities, and employment compensation packages. 

“We’re one of the lowest in the state, and vocational training. All kids are not going to go to college so if we can offer vocational training when they graduate high school and also have a certificate of completion in a field,” Keith said. “It gets their foot in the door for a better paying career.”

Early voting in Columbia County ends on Aug. 15th and Election Day is Aug. 18th. If a candidate does not earn 50% plus one of the vote, a runoff will have to be held.

