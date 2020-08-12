Advertisement

Columbia County man arrested after driving into store and burglarizing it

Lake City Police say surveillance video shows Kerry Gill, 57, driving a truck into the front door of the S&S Mowers Tuesday morning and stealing three trimmers.
Lake City Police say surveillance video shows Kerry Gill, 57, driving a truck into the front door of the S&S Mowers Tuesday morning and stealing three trimmers.(MGN Online)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Columbia County is behind bars after deputies say he drove a pickup truck into a store and then burglarized it.

Lake City Police say surveillance video shows Kerry Gill, 57, driving a truck into the front door of the S&S Mowers Tuesday morning and stealing three trimmers. His truck was located Tuesday night with pieces of glass still stuck in the tailgate.

Gill is charged with grand theft and damaging property.

