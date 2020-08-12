Advertisement

Electric crews remove wrecked car from power lines in Ocala

Ocala police say the driver was on 10th Street Tuesday afternoon near Magnolia Avenue when they lost control of the car.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala driver was hung out to dry after a wreck left a vehicle suspended by power lines.

Ocala police say the driver was on 10th Street Tuesday afternoon near Magnolia Avenue when they lost control of the car.

It side-swiped another vehicle and veered off the roadway, driving up a pole.

Electric crews were called out to safely remove the car.

The driver did not have a valid license.

Both drivers received minor injuries.

