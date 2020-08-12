OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala driver was hung out to dry after a wreck left a vehicle suspended by power lines.

Ocala police say the driver was on 10th Street Tuesday afternoon near Magnolia Avenue when they lost control of the car.

It side-swiped another vehicle and veered off the roadway, driving up a pole.

Electric crews were called out to safely remove the car.

The driver did not have a valid license.

Both drivers received minor injuries.

Electric crews remove wrecked car from power lines in Ocala (WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.