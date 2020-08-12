Electric crews remove wrecked car from power lines in Ocala
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala driver was hung out to dry after a wreck left a vehicle suspended by power lines.
Ocala police say the driver was on 10th Street Tuesday afternoon near Magnolia Avenue when they lost control of the car.
It side-swiped another vehicle and veered off the roadway, driving up a pole.
Electric crews were called out to safely remove the car.
The driver did not have a valid license.
Both drivers received minor injuries.
