Gators appearing on draft projections

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An NCAA-leading eight members of the Gator baseball team are listed in d1baseball.com’s list of the top 150 prospects for the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. The group is led by outfielder Jud Fabian at number four, followed by right handed pitchers Tommy Mace at number 19 and Jack Leftwich at number 30.

Fabian was leading the Gators with five home runs and 13 RBI’s when the 2020 season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida was ranked number one in the country at the time with a record of 16-1 overall. This summer in the Florida Collegiate Summer League, Fabian continued his solid play, totaling 15 runs scored and 11 RBI’s in 19 games.

Only one other college program boasts as many as three top 30 prospects.

Mace was Florida’s Friday night starter as a junior, posting a 3-0 record and a 1.67 ERA in 27 innings pitched. Leftwich collected a pair of wins and a 4.15 ERA.

The other five Gators to make the top 150 list are incoming freshman pitcher Franco Aleman (53), relief pitcher Ben Specht (87), outfielder Jacob Young (116), and relievers Christian Scott (122) and David Luethje (148).

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.