Leonardo’s 706 closing its doors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A well-known Gainesville restaurant will close after 47 years.

Leonardo’s 706 on university avenue will close its doors.

Since the start of the pandemic, co-owners Steve Soloman and Mark Newman decided it was time to close the restaurant.

The restaurant was known for its popular Italian dishes

“Things change,” Newman said. “Its a great thing. It was our time.”

“We feel this warm fuzzy feeling,” Solomon said. “This warm sense of gratitude to all of you in Gainesville that helped made our dream possible.”

Both of the co-owners will be retiring.

