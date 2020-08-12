Marion County Pets: Clancy, John Wayne, and Paul

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Clancy is a 3-month-old male kitty with a cute orange tabby coat. This guy is looking for a home where he can find plenty of playtime and endless cuddles.

John Wayne is a 1.5-year-old male lab mix. They say he’s grown a lot since he first came to the shelter. He enjoys playing in the yard like the rest of his friends. Hopefully yours can be the forever home he’s looking for.

Paul is a 9-year-old male mixed breed dog. His time at the shelter has meant recovering from a limp and heartworms but now he’s doing great. He’s ready to move on from shelter life to a life with you.

Marion County Animal Services are celebrating Clear the Shelters month with half-price adoptions through the end of August.

That means you can come to meet a new best friend for just $25.

Adoption fee includes their spay or neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit the Animal Services page on Marion County’s website.

