Ocala City Council overrides Ocala Mayor veto, face masks now required

Face mask
Face mask(WRDW)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -Face masks are required in the City of Ocala.

The Ocala City Council voted 4-1 to overturn Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn’s veto - the only dissenting vote came from Council President Jay Musleh.

Guinn vetoed the ordinance on Monday, announcing his decision on the radio during the Bob Rose Show.

The  City Council had approved an emergency ordinance requiring people to wear face masks when they entered a business within the city last week.

The ordinance states that businesses would have to posts signage about the face covering requirement, make announcements over the business’s p-a system, and make “a reasonable effort” to ensure patrons and employees wear a mask.

There are exceptions to the face covering rule, however. Children under the age of seven, persons who have trouble breathing due to chronic pre-existing conditions, those who cannot “tolerate a facial covering for a medical sensory or any other condition which makes it difficult for them to utilize a face covering and function in public,” those exercising while six feet away from another individual, and restaurant and bar patrons that are eating and drinking, are some of the exemptions to the face covering rules.

There are some penalties if businesses don’t follow these rules.

According to the ordinance, a first time offender will receive a verbal warning, which includes “education about the dangers of non-compliance,” a second offense will include a written warning, while a third, and all subsequent offenses, will include a $25 fine.

The council will meet again next Tuesday, where they will be discussing the ordinance once again. They are expected to discuss making some possible changes to the language to the ordinance. At this time the responsibility to police the ordinance falls on the businesses and houses of worship, however, that could change.

The mask mandate will be effectively immediately.

