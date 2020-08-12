Request to turn down music turns violent in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A request to turn down loud music, turned violent in Lake City.

Officers arrested Kaishonta Dorsey for aggravated battery.

They say around 3 a.m. Sunday morning someone woke up to loud music being played in the area of NW Jefferson Street and Virginia Terrace.

The victim drove to the area to confront the group, that's when officers say three people attacked the victim pulling them from the car.

Officers say Dorsey then hit the victim in the back of the head with a bottle.

Dorsey has posted bond.

