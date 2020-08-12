Advertisement

Two candidates seek Gilchrist County Commissioner District 3 seat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A seat in Gilchrist County that has been held for over 7 years is open and two candidates are hoping to fill that seat.

Daniel Hart, 63, and Darrell Smith, 57, are the two candidates in the race.

Hart is a county native who served in the agriculture law enforcment, served for the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, and is the owner of two agriculture businesses.

His goals are to create a safer county jail, creating safer roads, and keeping the environment clean.

“I’ve got good experience and my career with law enforcement,” Hart said. “I run businesses and I just feel like at the time I’m the best person for the job. I appreciate the votes and support from everybody in the county and I promise if I’m elected to do the best job to be the best commissioner I can be.”

Smith is also a county native who served as the Assistant Director for the Office of Agricultural Water Policy, the Assistant Executive Director with the Suwannee River Water Management District, and served as the 4-H coordinator extension agent for the University of Florida.

His goals are to protect the springs and rivers, improving roads, developing conservative budgets, and creating strategies for growth in the area while keeping the small-town character.

“The reason I’m running is I want to work with the other commissioners, the staff that we have here, the citizens of this county to help protect the things that we like in this county,” Smith said. “Not only for now but for future generations. Being able to establish contacts at the state and federal levels and serving the public in various ways has helped prepared me to serve here as a county commissioner.”

The district 3 seat in the county was open after former commissioner Todd Gray said he will not be seeking re-election after serving on the commission for over 7 years.

