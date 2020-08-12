UF Health researchers develop system to track diabetes in children
A study found that nationally Type 1 diabetes is rising by nearly 2% every year, and Type 2 is increasing by almost 5%.
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health researchers are developing a system to help track children with diabetes in Florida.
UF Health is creating a quicker and more accurate way to track children with the disease.
With a $1.2 million grant from the CDC, researchers are using OneFlorida Data Trust, a health records database, to calculate the number of affected children.
