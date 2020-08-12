Update: GPD Identify Victim of Hit and Run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have released the identity of the person killed in yesterday's suspected DUI crash.

Authorities say the victim was 30-year-old Juanita Jones.

Officers say she was driving a scooter early Monday morning on Northeast 15th Street.

That’s when Latesia Fisher crashed into her, Fisher then left the scene.

Officers found Jones lying in the street with severe head trauma, she died at the hospital.

Jones later returned and was arrested for DUI manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a crash.

