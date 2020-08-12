Advertisement

Update: GPD Identify Victim of Hit and Run

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have released the identity of the person killed in yesterday's suspected DUI crash.

Authorities say the victim was 30-year-old Juanita Jones.

Officers say she was driving a scooter early Monday morning on Northeast 15th Street.

That’s when Latesia Fisher crashed into her, Fisher then left the scene.

Officers found Jones lying in the street with severe head trauma, she died at the hospital.

Jones later returned and was arrested for DUI manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a crash.

You can read the original story by clicking the link.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Update: Hernando County Deputies Arrest Fourth Suspect in Jafet Rodgriguez Murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hernando County Deputies made a fourth arrest in the murder of an Ocala man.

News

GPD Identify hit and run victim

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Columbia County board members discuss face masks for students return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Columbia County Superintendent recommended face masks to be mandatory in the classroom but parents spoke out and said it should be their choice.

News

Biden picks Kamala Harris as VP

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Columbia County School Face Masks

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Leonardo’s 706 closing its doors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A well-known Gainesville restaurant will close after 47 years.

News

Alachua County commission, health department talks about COVID-19 and schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Health department workers are telling the Alachua County commission they have a plan to deal with COVID-19 related issues in schools come August 24.

News

Trump’s Re-election Tour stops in Gainesville to Bolster Support

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
President Trump's political allies in Florida stopped in Gainesville to garner support for Trump's re-election.

News

Trump Re-election Tour stops in Gainesville

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

SUWANNEE RIVER GINNIE SPRINGS

Updated: 6 hours ago