Update: Hernando County Deputies Arrest Fourth Suspect in Jafet Rodgriguez Murder

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies have made a fourth arrest in the death of Jafet Rodriguez.

Last month three men were arrested in the death of the 33-year-old Ocala resident.

Authorities say the murder happened at an Ocala home a year ago today, and his body was dumped on Highway 464 in Levy County.

Hernando County Deputies arrested Kesia Mundo Munoz Friday on charges of solicitation to commit murder, and tampering with evidence.

Investigators said she lured the victim into a home where he was abducted and beaten.

She then helped clean up the crime scene.

Mundo Munoz is being held on no bond at the Hernando County Jail.

