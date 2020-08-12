Advertisement

VIDEO: Bison fight in middle of Yellowstone road

‘Male bison are particularly aggressive right now’
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Things can get downright dangerous during bison mating season in Yellowstone National Park.

The boys get after each other when fighting over the cows.

A video released on the Yellowstone Twitter account shows two bulls butting heads in the middle of a Wyoming highway.

“Bison mating is still going on in #Yellowstone,” the tweet said. “Male bison are particularly aggressive right now, though all bison and other wildlife can be dangerous.”

A male bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds and you don’t want to get their way.

Yellowstone recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and elk and 100 yards away from all other wildlife.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“It’s a better education for everybody”: Alachua County student ready for school following delayed Aug. 31 start date

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Alachua County school district office saw at least 100 people ready to advocate for safe reopening ahead of a special school board meeting

News

Alachua County School board

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

Sen. Mark Warner reacts to Biden's running mate pick

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

News

Columbia County Sheriffs office nabs Lake City Burglar

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Columbia County Deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing a Lake City business Tuesday evening.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis COVID-19 press conference

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Governor is set to speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon to update Floridians on COVID-19

National

Sheriff: Fla. woman killed by ex during daughter’s online class

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

News

MCSO Sheriff Billy Woods bans the use of masks by employees and visitors

Updated: 54 minutes ago

National

Fla. woman killed with 6 kids inside home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

National

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.