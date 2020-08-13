46 firearms stolen from vehicles in Gainesville in 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Did you know that 46 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Gainesville since the beginning of this year?

Most of the guns were stolen from vehicles that had unlocked doors at night. The Gainesville Police Department remind you to please lock the doors to your car or truck.

Detectives have recovered several of the weapons from juveniles in Gainesville.

