Alachua County Pets: Nina, Nolan and Calypso

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let's take a look at some "adorable," "adoptable" animals from Alachua county looking for their new loving homes.

These gray kitty siblings are Nolan and Nina. The people over at the shelter think these two are some fabulous felines and would fit in great in your home.

Calypso is a gorgeous bully breed. They say she loves to get out and explore so if you need a walking buddy, it might be her.

The shelter invites everyone to their ‘summer lovin’ adoption event running Friday through Sunday. Their dogs and cats will be available for visitors to meet, greet, and adopt.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30. If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40. Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses. They ask anyone interested in these or other “adoptables” to schedule a visit.

