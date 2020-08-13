Bradford County sheriff’s deputies release video of high speed chase with suspected armed robber

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspected armed robber tried to flee from Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday.

The BCSO released a video of the suspected armed robber who led authorities on a high speed chase.

Deputies say James Belflower robbed the In-and-Out store on North Temple Avenue on Tuesday morning.

When Lawtey officers tried to stop his vehicle, he sped off. A Bradford County Deputy used a pit manuever, spinning the vehicle off into a ditch. Belflower was later cut out of the vehicle by fire rescue crews.

A combined effort from the Lawtey Police Department, Starke Police Department, and the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, contributed to his arrest.

He is now being held at the Bradford County Jail on a $1.3 million bond

If you ever wanted to know what it is like to pursue an Armed Robbery suspect, here is your opportunity. This video... Posted by Sheriff Gordon Smith - Bradford County Sheriff on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

