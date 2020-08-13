Advertisement

Bradford County sheriff’s deputies release video of high speed chase with suspected armed robber

A man led Bradford County Sheriff's deputies on a high speed chase.
A man led Bradford County Sheriff's deputies on a high speed chase.(Bradford County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspected armed robber tried to flee from Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday.

The BCSO released a video of the suspected armed robber who led authorities on a high speed chase.

Deputies say James Belflower robbed the In-and-Out store on North Temple Avenue on Tuesday morning.

When Lawtey officers tried to stop his vehicle, he sped off. A Bradford County Deputy used a pit manuever, spinning the vehicle off into a ditch. Belflower was later cut out of the vehicle by fire rescue crews.

A combined effort from the Lawtey Police Department, Starke Police Department, and the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, contributed to his arrest.

He is now being held at the Bradford County Jail on a $1.3 million bond

If you ever wanted to know what it is like to pursue an Armed Robbery suspect, here is your opportunity. This video...

Posted by Sheriff Gordon Smith - Bradford County Sheriff on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man in Gainesville neighborhood shot

Updated: 39 minutes ago
A man was found with a gunshot wound at the Majestic Oaks neighborhood.

Local

Gov. DeSantis addresses school reopenings, highlights appreciation from Suwannee County parents

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the state this evening, and applauded parents in Suwannee County.

Local

Ocala residents express thoughts in favor and against mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Mayor Kent Guinn vetoed the original mandate on August 10th but the city council voted to overrule the veto on Wednesday.

News

North Central Florida Flavors: Wednesday 12, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Chef Steve Acree demonstrates how to make some yummy pasta!

Latest News

News

NCFF

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

“It’s a better education for everybody”: Alachua County student ready for school following delayed Aug. 31 start date

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Alachua County school district office saw at least 100 people ready to advocate for safe reopening ahead of a special school board meeting

News

Alachua County School board

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Columbia County Sheriffs office nabs Lake City Burglar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Columbia County Deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing a Lake City business Tuesday evening.

News

LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis COVID-19 press conference

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Governor is set to speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon to update Floridians on COVID-19

News

MCSO Sheriff Billy Woods bans the use of masks by employees and visitors

Updated: 5 hours ago