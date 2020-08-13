Advertisement

Business owners react to Ocala’s new mask mandate

Business owners are trying to keep up as best they can, with Marion County’s rising COVID-19 numbers and with the passing of the city council’s mask mandate.
Business owners are trying to keep up as best they can, with Marion County's rising COVID-19 numbers and with the passing of the city council's mask mandate.
By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Now its up to business owners. The Ocala City Council’s emergency face mask ordinance requires employees and patrons to wear masks when they enter a store or business.

Business owners are trying to keep up as best they can, with Marion County’s rising COVID-19 numbers and with the passing of the city council’s mask mandate.

“I’m pro and con against it but whatever keeps our town safe and makes our numbers drop and helps with the community. I feel like we’re willing to do it and I feel like this whole town has rally been great about the mask mandate,” Owner of the Pink Hanger Collection, Tamara Tucker said.

Tucker also shares a space with Rebeca Scott who own’s Rebeca’s Reloved Goods. She said the decision was for the best.

“As business owners I feel like we do need to support our local government and the decisions that they make whether we disagree with them or not,” Scott said.

Most of the businesses TV20 spoke to Thursday were hesitant but ultimately agreed with the mask mandate.

“I think that It’s going to be a little bit difficult to enforce but I do think that it’s a good thing ultimately. I think even though it’s difficult to enforce it sets a standard that we all should follow so that we can collaboratively as a community try to reduce the number of COVID infections in our community,” Attorney with Blanchard Merriam Adel Kirkland and Green, Trip Green said.

They said the important thing is safety.

“We are trying just to keep our team members and out customers safe so we are trying to do the guidelines like cleaning everything down,” Sales Associate at Agapanthus, Vanessa Minyard said.

The emergency ordinance will expire in 60 days, but in the meantime the city has created a downloadable free face covering sign to help businesses owners.

