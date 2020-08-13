Advertisement

Community reacts to closing of Leonardo’s 706

After forty-seven years of business, Leonardo's 706 has officially announced it will permanently close. A Gainesville food blogger reacts to its closing.
After forty-seven years of business, Leonardo's 706 has officially announced it will permanently close. A Gainesville food blogger reacts to the closing.
After forty-seven years of business, Leonardo's 706 has officially announced it will permanently close. A Gainesville food blogger reacts to the closing.(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the last forty-seven years, many have gathered at Leonardo’s 706 for live music, friendly service and it’s California and mediterranean cuisine.

Now the co-owners have officially decided to close the restaurant due to the pandemic.

Co-owner Steve Soloman said permanently closing 706′s doors is a bittersweet feeling.

“We feel this warm fuzzy feeling. This warm sense of gratitude to all of you in Gainesville that helped made our dream possible,” said Soloman.

Gainesville food blogger, Ken Peng, said this this goodbye is a hard one, not just for him, but for many.

“It was just a wonderful experience and I know so many other people shared the experience along with me and we’re all certainly going to miss it for sure,” Peng said.

Peng reviewed Leonardo’s 706 for his blog, Ken Eats Gainesville, back in 2014 and he’s been a regular ever since.

“There was nothing else like it in town,” said Peng. “How many places has the owner walking around handing out muffins to everybody and just having a great time and chatting with every single table?”

He even has the restaurant on his ‘Best-of-List’ as his favorite place in town to go get brunch. He encourages people now more than ever to support local businesses.

“A lot of folks aren’t having the best time right now. A lot of people are doing it because they love our town and love what they do,” Peng said. “The least we can do is support them. Be safe about it but support them.”

As for the owners, they will both be retiring.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community town hall with Sen. Keith Perry talks criminal justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Multiple criminal justice activist groups are hosting Sen. Keith Perry with a focus on how he plans to address criminal justice reform in the upcoming 2020-2021 session.

News

Cross City Corrections reports 270 positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dixie County has nearly doubled in the last week. A majority of those cases are coming from the Cross City Correctional Institution.

News

Cross City Corrections reports 270 positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dixie County has nearly doubled in the last week. A majority of those cases are coming from the Cross City Correctional Institution.

News

Susan Baird Fired

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

News

Bradford County Chase

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

North Central Florida Flavors: Wednesday 12, 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Chef Steve Acree demonstrates how to make some yummy pasta!

News

NCFF

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

“It’s a better education for everybody”: Alachua County student ready for school following delayed Aug. 31 start date

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Alachua County school district office saw at least 100 people ready to advocate for safe reopening ahead of a special school board meeting

News

Alachua County School board

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Columbia County Sheriffs office nabs Lake City Burglar

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Columbia County Deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing a Lake City business Tuesday evening.