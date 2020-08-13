Community reacts to closing of Leonardo’s 706

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the last forty-seven years, many have gathered at Leonardo’s 706 for live music, friendly service and it’s California and mediterranean cuisine.

Now the co-owners have officially decided to close the restaurant due to the pandemic.

Co-owner Steve Soloman said permanently closing 706′s doors is a bittersweet feeling.

“We feel this warm fuzzy feeling. This warm sense of gratitude to all of you in Gainesville that helped made our dream possible,” said Soloman.

Gainesville food blogger, Ken Peng, said this this goodbye is a hard one, not just for him, but for many.

“It was just a wonderful experience and I know so many other people shared the experience along with me and we’re all certainly going to miss it for sure,” Peng said.

Peng reviewed Leonardo’s 706 for his blog, Ken Eats Gainesville, back in 2014 and he’s been a regular ever since.

“There was nothing else like it in town,” said Peng. “How many places has the owner walking around handing out muffins to everybody and just having a great time and chatting with every single table?”

He even has the restaurant on his ‘Best-of-List’ as his favorite place in town to go get brunch. He encourages people now more than ever to support local businesses.

“A lot of folks aren’t having the best time right now. A lot of people are doing it because they love our town and love what they do,” Peng said. “The least we can do is support them. Be safe about it but support them.”

As for the owners, they will both be retiring.

