Cross City Corrections reports 270 positive COVID-19 cases

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dixie County has nearly doubled in the last week. A majority of those cases are coming from the Cross City Correctional Institution.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two-hundred and seventy-seven positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dixie County since this time last week, bringing the counties total number of cases to five-hundred and sixty cases.

Dixie County Health Department Public Information Officer, Wesley Asbell, said a majority of those cases came out of the Cross City Correctional Institution.

To date, two-hundred and forty-six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 along with twenty-four staff members.

At this time, six-hundred and six people are being quarantined while twenty-seven inmates are waiting for test results. Twelve hundred and ninety-two tests have come back negative.

The Florida Department of Corrections Press Secretary, Kayla McLaughlin, said all inmates and staff have been given face coverings and are required to wear them.

Other precautions the facility is taking include: daily temperature checks, and providing meals and medical services within individual housing units.

Dixie County as a whole is right next to the state’s average positivity rate at nearly thirteen and a half percent.

