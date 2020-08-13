Dissension within Florida State football team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Members of the Florida State football team are questioning whether the school’s desire for a football season is compromising player safety. Three Seminoles, most vocally wide receiver Warren Thompson, are sharing a belief that FSU lacks transparency in coronavirus testing.

Warren in fact wrote an open letter to Florida State where he states he’s been lied to multiple times since COVID-19 testing began over the condition of teammates as well as his own.

First year FSU head coach Mike Norvell denies any lack of transparency and criticized the public commentary. FSU is expected to kick off the season as a member of the ACC on September 12th.

