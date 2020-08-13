Fate of fall sports on the line again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On Friday, the FHSAA Board of Directors will reconvene to update the status of fall sports in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several options are on the table based on recommendations from a Sports Medicine Advisory Task Force.

At the moment, fall sports can start practices on Monday, August 24th and games on September 4th. That possibility still exists.

The most conservative option on the table with regards to a return to play entails not allowing practices until late November and having a short season, while also compromising season length for winter and spring athletes.

A third option allows school districts the ability to collect data on the positivity rate of the virus once classes open and sets practices to start in mid-October.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.