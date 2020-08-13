Advertisement

Felons Voting Clarification Comes Too Late for Primary

Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) - The Florida Secretary of State quietly published guidance for people with felon convictions to determine whether they are eligible to register to vote.

There was no press release.

The Felon Voting Rights guidance just appeared on the Division of Elections website.

It even caught Desmond Meade by surprise.

He led the charge for the 2018 felons voting rights amendment.

“They didn’t give notice to any of the organizations that they know are working to help returning citizens participate in our democracy,” said Meade, who serves as Executive Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

The new guidance clarifies as long as a felon has paid the total of what they originally owed they can register.

Additional fees or interest added to their original debt can’t count against them.

Felons can also ask the Secretary of State to determine if they’re eligible, but Meade said even with the new guidance, that process hasn’t been fleshed out.

“They’re not telling a person exactly what to do and in addition, they’re not even giving the timeline for a person to get a response,” said Meade.

Meade called the guidance too little too late.

“We have hundreds of thousands of returning citizens in the State of Florida who wish they could have been participating in the primary elections that’s going on right now in their community,” said Meade.

In a press conference Thursday, the Governor blamed the delay on pending litigation against the 2019 law that requires felons to pay all fines, fees and restitution before the can register to vote.

The Governor said more will be known once the case is settled.

“And I’m sure they’re going to provide appropriate guidance at that time,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The lawsuit against requiring the fines and fees will be heard in a federal appeals court next week.

A federal judge in a lower court previously ruled the law amounted to a poll tax.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is still working to help felons pay back their debts.

They’ve spent $2 million so far to help 2,000 felons.

Another $2 million is expected to go out the door by the end of the week.

You can also contribute to the fund at WeGotTheVote.org.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Business owners react to Ocala’s new mask mandate - 6pm

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

NCAA cancels all NCAA Division 1 Championships, FBS football still alive

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The NCAA pulls the plug on championships for the fall, however, football season for a few conferences is still a go.

News

Business owners react to Ocala’s new mask mandate - 5pm

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Business owners react to Ocala’s new mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Business owners are trying to keep up as best they can, with Marion County’s rising COVID-19 numbers and with the passing of the city council’s mask mandate.

Latest News

News

ASO Official: Alachua County Jail now safer due to CARES Act funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An official tells WCJB that the additional CARES Act funding will allow them to battle COVID-19 better.

News

Community reacts to closing of Leonardo’s 706

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
After forty-seven years of business, Leonardo's 706 has officially announced it will permanently close. A Gainesville food blogger reacts to its closing.

News

Community town hall with Sen. Keith Perry talks criminal justice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Multiple criminal justice activist groups are hosting Sen. Keith Perry with a focus on how he plans to address criminal justice reform in the upcoming 2020-2021 session.

News

Cross City Corrections reports 270 positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dixie County has nearly doubled in the last week. A majority of those cases are coming from the Cross City Correctional Institution.

News

Cross City Corrections reports 270 positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dixie County has nearly doubled in the last week. A majority of those cases are coming from the Cross City Correctional Institution.

News

Susan Baird Fired

Updated: 18 hours ago