Florida’s Education Commissioner visited Dixie County High School on Thursday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is visiting schools across the state, and on Thursday, he stopped by Dixie County High School.

He said a high percentage of students and staffers are returning to the classroom to start the school year.

"The superintendent and the principal here have done a wonderful job, and it is reflective in how many people they have coming back. When you have 90% of your students and 100% of your teachers coming back, those are people who have recognized that the safety precautions are going to be in place," said Commissioner Corcoran.

He said they are taking safety precautions to protect the students, teachers, and staff at Dixie County High School.

"If you go into the classrooms, you see that the desks are socially distanced," said Commissioner Corcoran. "You see that the teachers are out in the hallways monitoring kids as they go up and down the hallways. They are doing all of the necessary precautions you would want."

The principal said that they brought new seating arraignments into the classroom to help students socially distance.

"First thing I did was make sure we got all of the tables out of the classrooms. We put desks in the classrooms. We made sure that they are as far apart as they can get. We are rerouting students, so they walk outside, walk around, so they are not bumping into each other in the halls," said Dixie County High School Principal Paul Bennett.

Commissioner Corcoran said people are excited to return to school.

"If you talk to these kids, I mean we are seeing it up, and down the state, they're eager to get back. They're super happy, they're to be back in the classrooms, so are the teachers," said Commissioner Corcoran.

He said the President of the United States is helping districts around the state return to school safely.

"President Trump has done a great job sending down funding for the districts so they can have the PPE, and they can have the cleaning materials for the schools to maintain that level of safety," said Commissioner Corcoran.

Bennett said that students and staff are wearing masks.

"Every one of our staff are wearing masks, and that's their choice, we're not making them do that. I would say most of the student population is s well," said Bennett.

However, that wasn't always the case while our camera was there. One teacher was seen holding a mask in her hand.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Corcoran said it is important to remember, "We're going to have cases that is a completely normal thing, but we got to recognize when you have a case in a child again it is extremely low risk, it is less then influenza. Even for severe symptoms."

He said if people believe they may be sick, stay home. Commissioner Corcoran said one thing people should remember is not to panic and take the necessary steps to ensure the virus is contained.

To find out more about reopening plans for all North-Central Florida school districts, click on the links below.

