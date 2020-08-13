GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County Commissioner fired by real estate company for alleged offensive posts after she was accused of posting social media posts considered racist and misogynistic.

Bosshardt Reality Services posted on Facebook that they’ve severed ties with Susan Baird.

This has been a rough morning. Like so many of you, we were shocked and upset by a post shared by one of our Realtors on... Posted by Bosshardt Realty Services on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Baird apparently posted political memes in response to senator Kamala Harris being selected as Joe Biden’s running mate. In one of the pictures, Hillary Clinton is depicted in black face.

Baird was on the Alachua County Commission from 2010 to 2014.

