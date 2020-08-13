Advertisement

Gainesville City Commisioner to hold virtual meeting Thursday

By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville city commissioner will host a discussion of historic and historically black neighborhoods Thursday.

The virtual meeting will address a number of topics, including a moratorium on major developments and the history of land use zoning in the city.

People can tune in starting at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon on the city’s website, and comment over email or by phone.

A link to the stream can be found here.

