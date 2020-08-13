Gainesville City Commisioner to hold virtual meeting Thursday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville city commissioner will host a discussion of historic and historically black neighborhoods Thursday.
The virtual meeting will address a number of topics, including a moratorium on major developments and the history of land use zoning in the city.
People can tune in starting at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon on the city’s website, and comment over email or by phone.
