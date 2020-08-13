Advertisement

Gainesville Police respond to multiple calls of men exposing themselves

This past weekend a group of women called GPD after being followed by a suspicious man
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are warning the public to stay aware of their surroundings. Last weekend three women were at the Tropical Express Car Wash off of Archer when they noticed a car was following them. They called GPD to report the situation, and that’s when they were told this has been a recurring issue.

“We’ve had several instances recently where men have been asking women for directions, places or information,” GPD Public Information Officer, Graham Glover, said. “When the women approach the men in their vehicles, the individual in the vehicle has exposed themselves or done other things that are inappropriate to the women.”

Luckily, in this recent case, the women did not come into contact with the man. They were unaware of the severity that the situation could have had, said Allie Duvall, the woman who had called GPD.

“Both of our jaws dropped immediately,” Duvall said. “We just couldn’t believe that was the situation. Following her was one thing but the fact that he is going around m********* in his car is just shocking.”

The women say the man was driving a tan or olive colored Toyota SUV with tinted windows. They say he appeared dark-skinned.

The women were unable to get a clear view of the man’s license plate before he drove away. They say GPD had sent patrol cars out to the area but were unable to find him.

“You can’t possibly prevent something like this from happening all the time ... but we want our neighbors to be aware that this is occurring,” Glover said.

The women in this situation said they urge women to stay in groups, keep GPD’s number in their phones, and to always be aware of their surroundings.

If you see something suspicious or may have any information on this current issue, call GPD’s non-emergency line at 352-955-1818. For all emergencies, call 9-1-1.

