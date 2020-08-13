Gov. DeSantis addresses school reopenings, highlights appreciation from Suwannee County parents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis addressed Floridians on school re-openings on Wednesday. DeSantis also highlighted some of the state’s success stories, which included Suwannee County.

In the address DeSantis personally thanked all of the teachers and administrators for their work to reopen schools. In the Suwannee County school district educators were shown appreciation for their efforts.

“The superintendent of Suwannee County school system, Ted Roush told me today that never before in his 26 year career had he witness what he saw during the first day of school. Parents not only bringing their kids to school, but also bringing presents and supplies for the teachers as a way to say thank you,” DeSantis said.

The governor mentioned a large increase in COVID-19 positive test results in Miami-Dade County as well.

He says the spike was due to a quote “Data dump” of tests from a private lab taken as far back as June.

