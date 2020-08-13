Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis addresses school reopenings, highlights appreciation from Suwannee County parents

(John Raoux | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis addressed Floridians on school re-openings on Wednesday. DeSantis also highlighted some of the state’s success stories, which included Suwannee County.

In the address DeSantis personally thanked all of the teachers and administrators for their work to reopen schools. In the Suwannee County school district educators were shown appreciation for their efforts.

“The superintendent of Suwannee County school system, Ted Roush told me today that never before in his 26 year career had he witness what he saw during the first day of school. Parents not only bringing their kids to school, but also bringing presents and supplies for the teachers as a way to say thank you,” DeSantis said.

The governor mentioned a large increase in COVID-19 positive test results in Miami-Dade County as well.

He says the spike was due to a quote “Data dump” of tests from a private lab taken as far back as June.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

46 firearms stolen from vehicles in Gainesville in 2020

Updated: moments ago
GPD encourages citizens to lock their car doors due to burglaries.

Local

Bradford County sheriff’s deputies release video of high speed chase with suspected armed robber

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A man in Bradford County tried to lead deputies on a high speed chase but ended up crashing.

Local

Man in Gainesville neighborhood shot

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A man was found with a gunshot wound at the Majestic Oaks neighborhood.

Local

Ocala residents express thoughts in favor and against mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Mayor Kent Guinn vetoed the original mandate on August 10th but the city council voted to overrule the veto on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

North Central Florida Flavors: Wednesday 12, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Chef Steve Acree demonstrates how to make some yummy pasta!

News

NCFF

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

“It’s a better education for everybody”: Alachua County student ready for school following delayed Aug. 31 start date

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Alachua County school district office saw at least 100 people ready to advocate for safe reopening ahead of a special school board meeting

News

Alachua County School board

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Columbia County Sheriffs office nabs Lake City Burglar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Columbia County Deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing a Lake City business Tuesday evening.

News

LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis COVID-19 press conference

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Governor is set to speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon to update Floridians on COVID-19