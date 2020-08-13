Advertisement

In case you missed it: August 12

In Case You Missed It.
In Case You Missed It.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - These are your top stories throughout the state, region, and country.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is barring deputies from wearing masks. Woods sent out an email yesterday to his staff informing them of a new policy, requiring deputies and visitors to the office not to be allowed to wear face masks.

Deputies in hospitals schools or at the court house can wear masks. Marion County commission put out a statement saying the sheriff is a constitutional officer, but they strongly encourage residents to wear masks and social distance.

Also in Marion County, Ocala residents expressed their thoughts after the city council voted to overturn the mayor’s veto.

Columbia County resident Kerry Gill is behind bars after deputies say he drove a pickup into the S-and-S mowers store. They say Gill stole three trimmers. When deputies notified Lake City Police they found the truck and pieces of glass were stuck in the tailgate.

Find out about the four candidates running for the Columbia County District three seat.

In Gilchrist County, a seat that has been held for over 7 years is open and two candidates are hoping to fill it.

In Alachua County, a former commissioner has been fired from her position at Bosshardt Realty for offensive posts, GPD has announced that 46 firearms have been stolen from cars in Gainesville this year, a man in a Gainesville neighborhood was shot, a UF professor is being honored for his contributions in physics, and Alachua County School board members set the first day of school to Aug. 31 in a 3 to 2 vote.

Also find out how to prepare delicious pasta, in this week’s North Central Florida Flavors series.

In Bradford County, a man tried to lead deputies on a high speed chase but ended up crashing.

In Tallahassee, Gov. DeSantis held his COVID-19 press conference and applauded parents in Suwannee County.

In National news, Americans waiting for virus aid might have to wait until fall, two bison got in a fight in the middle of a Wyoming road, and the Big 12 stated that they plan on having fall sports

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Susan Baird Fired

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Bradford County Chase

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

UF professor honored for contributions in physics

Updated: 2 hours ago
Doctor Pierre Ramond and two other researchers are being honored for their physics work.

Local

Former Alachua County Commissioner fired by real estate company for alleged offensive posts

Updated: 2 hours ago
Former commissioner Susan Baird was let go from Bosshardt Realty.

Latest News

Local

46 firearms stolen from vehicles in Gainesville in 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
GPD encourages citizens to lock their car doors due to burglaries.

Local

Bradford County sheriff’s deputies release video of high speed chase with suspected armed robber

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man in Bradford County tried to lead deputies on a high speed chase but ended up crashing.

Local

Man in Gainesville neighborhood shot

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man was found with a gunshot wound at the Majestic Oaks neighborhood.

Local

Gov. DeSantis addresses school reopenings, highlights appreciation from Suwannee County parents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the state this evening, and applauded parents in Suwannee County.

Local

Ocala residents express thoughts in favor and against mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Mayor Kent Guinn vetoed the original mandate on August 10th but the city council voted to overrule the veto on Wednesday.

News

North Central Florida Flavors: Wednesday 12, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Chef Steve Acree demonstrates how to make some yummy pasta!