In case you missed it: August 12

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is barring deputies from wearing masks. Woods sent out an email yesterday to his staff informing them of a new policy, requiring deputies and visitors to the office not to be allowed to wear face masks.

Deputies in hospitals schools or at the court house can wear masks. Marion County commission put out a statement saying the sheriff is a constitutional officer, but they strongly encourage residents to wear masks and social distance.

Also in Marion County, Ocala residents expressed their thoughts after the city council voted to overturn the mayor’s veto.

Columbia County resident Kerry Gill is behind bars after deputies say he drove a pickup into the S-and-S mowers store. They say Gill stole three trimmers. When deputies notified Lake City Police they found the truck and pieces of glass were stuck in the tailgate.

Find out about the four candidates running for the Columbia County District three seat.

In Gilchrist County, a seat that has been held for over 7 years is open and two candidates are hoping to fill it.

In Alachua County, a former commissioner has been fired from her position at Bosshardt Realty for offensive posts, GPD has announced that 46 firearms have been stolen from cars in Gainesville this year, a man in a Gainesville neighborhood was shot, a UF professor is being honored for his contributions in physics, and Alachua County School board members set the first day of school to Aug. 31 in a 3 to 2 vote.

Also find out how to prepare delicious pasta, in this week’s North Central Florida Flavors series.

In Bradford County, a man tried to lead deputies on a high speed chase but ended up crashing.

In Tallahassee, Gov. DeSantis held his COVID-19 press conference and applauded parents in Suwannee County.

In National news, Americans waiting for virus aid might have to wait until fall, two bison got in a fight in the middle of a Wyoming road, and the Big 12 stated that they plan on having fall sports.

