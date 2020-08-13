Advertisement

Man in Gainesville neighborhood shot

(AP)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was found at the Majestic Oaks neighborhood with a gunshot wound.

Around 2 a.m on Wednesday morning, deputies say they found a 38-year-old man lying on the second story breezeway with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Deputies gave the man medical help before he was taken to the hospital. Detectives are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

46 firearms stolen from vehicles in Gainesville in 2020

Updated: moments ago
GPD encourages citizens to lock their car doors due to burglaries.

Local

Bradford County sheriff’s deputies release video of high speed chase with suspected armed robber

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A man in Bradford County tried to lead deputies on a high speed chase but ended up crashing.

Local

Gov. DeSantis addresses school reopenings, highlights appreciation from Suwannee County parents

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the state this evening, and applauded parents in Suwannee County.

Local

Ocala residents express thoughts in favor and against mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Mayor Kent Guinn vetoed the original mandate on August 10th but the city council voted to overrule the veto on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

North Central Florida Flavors: Wednesday 12, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Chef Steve Acree demonstrates how to make some yummy pasta!

News

NCFF

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

“It’s a better education for everybody”: Alachua County student ready for school following delayed Aug. 31 start date

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Alachua County school district office saw at least 100 people ready to advocate for safe reopening ahead of a special school board meeting

News

Alachua County School board

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Columbia County Sheriffs office nabs Lake City Burglar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Columbia County Deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing a Lake City business Tuesday evening.

News

LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis COVID-19 press conference

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Governor is set to speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon to update Floridians on COVID-19