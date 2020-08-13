Man in Gainesville neighborhood shot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was found at the Majestic Oaks neighborhood with a gunshot wound.

Around 2 a.m on Wednesday morning, deputies say they found a 38-year-old man lying on the second story breezeway with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Deputies gave the man medical help before he was taken to the hospital. Detectives are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

