NCAA cancels all NCAA Division 1 Championships, FBS football still alive

There will be no fall NCAA championships.

NCAA President Mark Emmert made the announcement during a video released on twitter this evening.

“We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships.”

This news, however, does not impact FBS football and other fall sports may continue to compete on regular season competition but without a chance to win a national title.

So far the Pac-12 and Big Ten have canceled their fall sports schedule, while hoping they will be able to punt their football seasons to the spring. The ACC, SEC and Big 12 have all decided on a more wait and see approach to the fall slate.

The Florida Gators will still have to wait for the Southeastern Conference to make its decision in relation to the season.

“Our medical advisory group has said, ‘Yes we can continue to go forward,’” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday. “Should that advice change, that would certainly be a stopping point.”

