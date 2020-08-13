Advertisement

NCAA cancels all NCAA Division 1 Championships, FBS football still alive

fall season still uncertain for UF teams
fall season still uncertain for UF teams(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There will be no fall NCAA championships.

NCAA President Mark Emmert made the announcement during a video released on twitter this evening.

“We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships.”

This news, however, does not impact FBS football and other fall sports may continue to compete on regular season competition but without a chance to win a national title.

So far the Pac-12 and Big Ten have canceled their fall sports schedule, while hoping they will be able to punt their football seasons to the spring. The ACC, SEC and Big 12 have all decided on a more wait and see approach to the fall slate.

The Florida Gators will still have to wait for the Southeastern Conference to make its decision in relation to the season.

“Our medical advisory group has said, ‘Yes we can continue to go forward,’” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday. “Should that advice change, that would certainly be a stopping point.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Business owners react to Ocala’s new mask mandate - 6pm

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Felons Voting Clarification Comes Too Late for Primary

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The new guidance clarifies as long as a felon has paid the total of what they originally owed, they can register. Additional fees or interest added to their original debt can’t count against them.

News

Business owners react to Ocala’s new mask mandate - 5pm

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Business owners react to Ocala’s new mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Business owners are trying to keep up as best they can, with Marion County’s rising COVID-19 numbers and with the passing of the city council’s mask mandate.

Latest News

News

ASO Official: Alachua County Jail now safer due to CARES Act funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An official tells WCJB that the additional CARES Act funding will allow them to battle COVID-19 better.

News

Community reacts to closing of Leonardo’s 706

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
After forty-seven years of business, Leonardo's 706 has officially announced it will permanently close. A Gainesville food blogger reacts to its closing.

News

Community town hall with Sen. Keith Perry talks criminal justice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Multiple criminal justice activist groups are hosting Sen. Keith Perry with a focus on how he plans to address criminal justice reform in the upcoming 2020-2021 session.

News

Cross City Corrections reports 270 positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dixie County has nearly doubled in the last week. A majority of those cases are coming from the Cross City Correctional Institution.

News

Cross City Corrections reports 270 positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dixie County has nearly doubled in the last week. A majority of those cases are coming from the Cross City Correctional Institution.

News

Susan Baird Fired

Updated: 18 hours ago