Two local educators selected to work with Florida Civics and Debate Initiative

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Twelve educators from across the state were selected to work with the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative, and two are from Gainesville.

Marna Weston from Oak Hall School and Doctor Kellie Roberts at the University of Florida were selected as ambassadors.

They will help the organization to teach advanced civics to middle and high school students.

