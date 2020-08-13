Advertisement

Two local educators selected to work with Florida Civics and Debate Initiative

Twelve educators from across the state were selected to work with the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative, and two are from Gainesville.
Twelve educators from across the state were selected to work with the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative, and two are from Gainesville.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Twelve educators from across the state were selected to work with the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative, and two are from Gainesville.

Marna Weston from Oak Hall School and Doctor Kellie Roberts at the University of Florida were selected as ambassadors.

They will help the organization to teach advanced civics to middle and high school students.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Susan Baird Fired

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Bradford County Chase

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

Gov. DeSantis addresses school reopenings, highlights appreciation from Suwannee County parents

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the state this evening, and applauded parents in Suwannee County.

News

North Central Florida Flavors: Wednesday 12, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Chef Steve Acree demonstrates how to make some yummy pasta!

Latest News

News

NCFF

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

“It’s a better education for everybody”: Alachua County student ready for school following delayed Aug. 31 start date

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Alachua County school district office saw at least 100 people ready to advocate for safe reopening ahead of a special school board meeting

News

Alachua County School board

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Columbia County Sheriffs office nabs Lake City Burglar

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Columbia County Deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing a Lake City business Tuesday evening.

News

LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis COVID-19 press conference

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Governor is set to speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon to update Floridians on COVID-19

News

MCSO Sheriff Billy Woods bans the use of masks by employees and visitors

Updated: 14 hours ago