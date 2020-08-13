UF professor honored for contributions in physics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida professor is being honored for contributions to the study of physics.

Doctor Pierre Ramond and two researchers were awarded the 2020 Dirac Medal.

The physicists are being recognized for their pioneering contributions to the Inception of String Theory. That’s a theory of the nature of the most basic building block of matter.

Winners will also receive a $5,000 prize.

