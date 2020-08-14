Advertisement

ACPS hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Metcalfe Elementary School

It's a new start. There was a groundbreaking for an Alachua County school's reconstruction Thursday morning.
It's a new start. There was a groundbreaking for an Alachua County school's reconstruction Thursday morning.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It's a new start.

There was a groundbreaking for an Alachua County school's reconstruction Thursday morning.

Metcalfe elementary school in east Gainesville is beginning reconstruction.

It is one of three projects to revitalize the campus with the help of the half cent sales tax.

The groundbreaking was also held online for residents to watch.

"Where students learn matter," Metcalfe Elementary School Principal Jacquatte Rolle said. "I'm so excited to have this opportunity for our school to go through this process and I'm excited for the outcome."

Howard Bishop Middle School and Idylwild Elementary School will also undergo reconstruction.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gainesville Police respond to multiple calls of men exposing themselves

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
A group of women in Gainesville warn others to be careful after a scary encounter with an unidentified man over the weekend.

Local

Florida’s Education Commissioner visited Dixie County High School on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students in much of North-Central Florida are wrapping up their first week of classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Education Commissioner is checking in to find out how the start of school is going, and on Thursday, he stopped in Dixie County.

News

Business owners react to Ocala’s new mask mandate - 6pm

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

NCAA cancels all NCAA Division 1 Championships, FBS football still alive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The NCAA pulls the plug on championships for the fall, however, football season for a few conferences is still a go.

Latest News

News

Felons Voting Clarification Comes Too Late for Primary

Updated: 2 hours ago
The new guidance clarifies as long as a felon has paid the total of what they originally owed, they can register. Additional fees or interest added to their original debt can’t count against them.

Local

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels turns himself in, faces four charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kent Justice
Sheriff Daniels had his mistress, who was his subordinate as a correctional officer, arrested on stalking allegations back in May of 2019.

News

Business owners react to Ocala’s new mask mandate - 5pm

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Business owners react to Ocala’s new mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Business owners are trying to keep up as best they can, with Marion County’s rising COVID-19 numbers and with the passing of the city council’s mask mandate.

News

ASO Official: Alachua County Jail now safer due to CARES Act funding

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An official tells WCJB that the additional CARES Act funding will allow them to battle COVID-19 better.

News

Community reacts to closing of Leonardo’s 706

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
After forty-seven years of business, Leonardo's 706 has officially announced it will permanently close. A Gainesville food blogger reacts to its closing.