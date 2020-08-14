ACPS hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Metcalfe Elementary School

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It's a new start.

There was a groundbreaking for an Alachua County school's reconstruction Thursday morning.

Metcalfe elementary school in east Gainesville is beginning reconstruction.

It is one of three projects to revitalize the campus with the help of the half cent sales tax.

The groundbreaking was also held online for residents to watch.

"Where students learn matter," Metcalfe Elementary School Principal Jacquatte Rolle said. "I'm so excited to have this opportunity for our school to go through this process and I'm excited for the outcome."

Howard Bishop Middle School and Idylwild Elementary School will also undergo reconstruction.

